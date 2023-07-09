

National Bank holds half-yearly business review meeting



A half-yearly business review meeting was held with all Branch managers of National Bank Limited's Dhaka North Region and Corporate branches. The day-long meeting was held at National Bank Training Center in New Eskaton, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, provided guidance to the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Dhaka North Region and Corporate branches on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans and ensuring the highest level of customer service.He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.Among them, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were present with Executives of various divisions of the bank's head office at the half-yearly business review meeting.