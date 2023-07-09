Prime Bank named Best Bank for ESG by Asiamoney







Prime Bank has been awarded the prestigious "Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)" in 2023 by Asiamoney recently. This recognition underscores Prime Bank's unwavering commitment towards sustainable finance and responsible banking practices, says a press release.Asiamoney, a globally reputed UK based financial and management publication, conducts an annual evaluation of banks and their practices to identify industry leaders under various categories.This accolade serves as a testament to Prime Bank's strong focus on incorporating ESG considerations into its operations and decision-making processes."We are extremely happy to be recognized as the Best Bank for ESG by Asiamoney," said Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Prime Bank."This award acknowledges the concerted efforts of our entire team and our steadfast dedication to sustainable finance.We firmly believe that responsible banking is not only essential for environment and society but also to create long-term value for our shareholders."Prime Bank has prioritized sustainability as a core part of its business strategy. The bank has joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), an industry led, UN-convened alliance of banks worldwide with the commitment to build a greener planet aligning lending and investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050.