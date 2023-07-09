Russia’s int’l reserves declining in June: Central Bank







International reserves stood at $584.121 bln as of July 1 of the last year.



Currency reserves gained 0.26% to $439.503 bln. Monetary gold lost 2% in reserves over the month and amounted to $142.915 bln.

Russian international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government.



They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. �TASS



