Hili land port activities suspended as Indian side goes to polls

DINAJPUR, July 8: Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through Hili land port have been suspended from this morning due to Panchayat election in West Bengal of India.Abdur Rahman Liton, president of Hili Customs C&F Agents Association, said trade activities between the two countries at Hili land port will remain suspended till this evening as the Panchayat election is underway in West Bengal, India.Full-scale trade activities will resume on Sunday, he said.However, the unloading of goods inside the Hili land port is going on in full swing.Immigration though the land port is going on as usual, said Sheikh Ashraful, officer-in-charge of Hili Immigration Check-post. �UNB