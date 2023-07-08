BD loses leather export for environ issues







According to sources, due to the post-Corona global recession and the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation in the United States and European countries has increased and the export of leather and leather products is facing a challenge.



Basically due to these four reasons the demand for leather and leather products in the international market is reduced and good prices are not available for export. Although 155 factories have been shifted from Dhaka's Hazaribagh to Hemayetpur in Savar, foreign buyers have raised questions about the environmental problems there.

There are allegations that the central sewage treatment plant there is non-functional and the Dhaleswari River is being polluted. Apart from this, foreign buyers also object to local environmental pollution. As a result, despite the huge potential, leather exports of the country are not being increased.



One of the reasons for the fall in the prices of rawhides is the non-availability of good prices for hides and leather products in the international market. For the past few years, the government has fixed the prices, but it is not effective at the field level. Even tannery owners and connoisseurs have less demand to buy leather.



As a result, the price of rawhides has not been effective this time. And the rawhides of the goat were not sold. As a result, a kind of anarchy and chaos was created in the country with the rawhides of the sacrificial animals. Many people gave the sacrificial animal's skin for free of cost.



Bangladesh Tanners Association Chairman Shaheen Ahmed believes that the industry's export income will not go up until the compliance of Savar Tannery State is ensured.



He said, "If there is no compliance, exports will decrease further. The working environment in factories and waste management is not improving. Another investment of Tk 600 crore to Tk 700 crore is required to complete the central effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Savar."



Tannery owners say that due to low prices in the international market, the price of leather has also fallen in the country. But if good prices were available for export, it was possible to ensure good prices while buying.



According to BTA data, currently, each leather processed from the country in non-Leather Working Group or LWG certified factories is being exported from a minimum of 45 cents to US$1.80.



However, this price is more than double in case of LWG certified factories. In this situation, industrial owners have emphasized on increasing the capacity of this sector.



The entrepreneurs of this sector want to be included in the government's development project Programme to Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades (SREUP) to increase the export capacity of leather and leather products.



Recently, on behalf of Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, the entrepreneurs of the leather and footwear industry sector have written to the Commerce Ministry to include the members of the organization in this project.



In that letter, it is said that the entrepreneurs and investors of this sector want to be included in this project for easy funding to take necessary initiatives to achieve global compliance or environmental protection.



Since 2019, Bangladesh Bank has been implementing SREUP, a security-related reform and environmental development project of the garment sector, with the support of various development partners and the government.



According to the letter, the textile sector and the leather and footwear industry export products to other markets including Europe, Japan and the US. Like textiles, the leather and footwear sector is challenged by long lead times, rising costs, declining consumer demand for fashion products, global inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war, high interest rates in export destinations and an overall business slowdown.



According to the data of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), Bangladesh is losing about $500 million annually in leather and leather goods exports due to lack of certification by the international organization LWG. Only two institutions in Bangladesh have LWG certification. As a result, Bangladesh mainly exports leather and leather products to markets where there is no brand value.



As a result, the exporters of this country get lower prices. In this situation, the stakeholders feel that it is necessary to increase the capacity of the exporters of the leather and footwear industry to survive in the competition with Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Brazil.



After a meeting on the leather sector recently, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government is trying to increase the annual export income from leather and leather products from one billion to $10 billion by 2030. Therefore, maintaining the quality of leather products is very important for the export market.



Sources said that the government had expected 15.64 per cent year-on-year growth in leather and leather product exports in FY2022-23, but during the period, overall exports from Bangladesh declined by 1.74 per cent, mostly due to the global economic crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.



The country's export earnings from the leather sector were $1,223.62 million in FY23, which is 15 per cent lower than the target of $1,440 million, show the latest Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.



Bangladesh exports leather, leather products and leather footwear. Data shows that the export growth is positive in leather product exports, but it declined in leather and leather footwear exports in the recently concluded fiscal year.



Abdul Momen Bhuiyan, President of Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said, "After the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the sector was recovering, the war in Ukraine-Russia further disrupted the rebound of the leather sector in Bangladesh, which triggered the decline in leather footwear exports.



