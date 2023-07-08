SPM, ERL pipeline test run halted for mechanical fault







A senior official of BPC preferring anonymity told the Daily Observer that the crude oil carried by the mother tanker will now be lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).



He also said that the lightering by the BSC tankers has already begun.

A mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 metric tonnes of crude oil had been moored at the SPM site in Moheskhali on July 2.



A pilot ship of Chattogram Port Authority piloted the tanker to the SPM site. Then the concerned engineers took the step to connect the tanker with the SPM that ended on the same day.



Besides, the mother tanker arrived at the deep sea of Bay Bengal within the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on June 24 from Saudi Arabia.



The tanker was scheduled to be piloted to the SPM site at Moheshkhali on June 25.



But due to inclement weather, the authority had postponed the programme. For this reason, the test run of SPM began in the morning on July 23.



But the project had faced an obstacle at the beginning after unloading nearly 8 metric tonnes. So, they suspended their operation probably on Thursday.



BPC sources said the rest crude oil will be carried to ERL site by BSC lighter vessel.



Sources further said that the project is still under the contractor. So, the contractor will identify the faults and rectify it.



The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Moheshkhali and increasing energy supply security.



The deadline for completion of the project was June 2023. But the project has already been completed ahead of deadline.



"Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" sources said.



After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.

Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.



But when the SPM is set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.



The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 800 crore will be saved annually.



At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.



This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.



