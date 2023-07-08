5 killed in gunfight at Ukhiya Rohingya camp





Cox's Bazar, July, 7: Five Rohingyas were killed early Friday in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing dominance in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, police said.



Four of the deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nojibullah, and Nur Amin. The clash took place at Balukhali Camp-8 around 6:00 am on Friday.





Quoting locals, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "There was a gunfight between two armed factions, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO)."



Amir Zafar, commanding officer of Armed Police Battalion-8, said five persons were killed in a gunfight between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) around 6:15am at Balukhali camp-8.



"We came to know that the deceased were members of ARSA. Three of them died on the spot while two others were declared dead at a local hospital," he said.



"However, the criminals fled the scene before our arrival and five people were found shot at the scene. The injured were taken to an International Organisation for Migration (IOM)-run hospital where doctors declared them dead," OC Mohammad Ali said.



Police surveillance has been increased in the camp area. Efforts are on to nab those involved in the incident, the police official said.



Cox's Bazar, July, 7: Five Rohingyas were killed early Friday in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing dominance in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, police said.Four of the deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nojibullah, and Nur Amin. The clash took place at Balukhali Camp-8 around 6:00 am on Friday.The gunfight, involving Myanmar's separatist outfits the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), broke out at camp No. 8 in Balukhali around 5:30 am on Friday, according to the Armed Police Batallion (APBn).Quoting locals, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "There was a gunfight between two armed factions, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO)."Amir Zafar, commanding officer of Armed Police Battalion-8, said five persons were killed in a gunfight between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) around 6:15am at Balukhali camp-8."We came to know that the deceased were members of ARSA. Three of them died on the spot while two others were declared dead at a local hospital," he said."However, the criminals fled the scene before our arrival and five people were found shot at the scene. The injured were taken to an International Organisation for Migration (IOM)-run hospital where doctors declared them dead," OC Mohammad Ali said.Police surveillance has been increased in the camp area. Efforts are on to nab those involved in the incident, the police official said.