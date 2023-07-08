

Tamim reverses retirement decision after meeting with PM



He captained Bangladesh in 37 ODIs, off which his side came out victorious for 21 times against 14 defeats. Rest two match were postponed. With 57% winning rate, Tamim is the best captain of the country till date.



Tamim, however, had been struggling with back pain for a long time and was not fully fit before starting the series against Afghanistan, which scored 13 runs from 21 balls in Tuesday's match. After that match he called a press conference to announce his retirement.

The opener came to Dhaka from Chattogram on Friday morning. His wife accompanied him.



Former Bangladesh skipper and MP of Narail-2 Constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had discussion with the PM in the afternoon and he entered in the Ganabhaban at 3:00pm (BST) accompanied Tamim and his wife. BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon was also called up half an hour later.



"Honourable Prime Minister invited me today afternoon. We discussed with her," Tamim told journalists after returning from the Ganabhaban. "She told me to continue playing. So, I am withdrawing my retirement decision right now."



"I can say no to everybody but it's not possible on my part to say 'no' to the Prime Minister," he added.



"Nazmul Hasan Papon and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had a large contribution. Mashrafe called me up and BCB President was also there. The PM granted me one and a half month's leave," Tamim informed.



It means Tamim is not playing the rest two matches of the series against Afghanistan and will join with the team by the middle of August before the Asia Cup, which is slated to be held between August 31 and September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



