Justice delayed for lawyers' refusal to handover NOCs





The convict filed appeal with the High Court against his conviction. A lawyer has also been appointed to deal with the case.



But since there is no progress in the case in two years, Rana wanted to change lawyer and appoint another lawyer to deal with the case.





As a result, convict had to stay in jail for long without any legal battle. This is delaying justice. Not only Sohail Rana, more than half a hundred such aspirants have applied to the Supreme Court Bar Association to get a no-objection certificate as their appointed lawyers denied them to hand over NOC.



As per the provision, if the previous lawyer did not give this NOC, the litigants are not able to appoint a new lawyer. As a result, the litigants are suffering month after month as the applications are not settled.



The litigator has to apply to the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association to get the NOC. The secretary of the association formed a committee led by SCBA vice-president to deal with such applications.



SCBA vice-president Advocate Mohammad Hossain said that the committee is working sincerely to dispose of these applications within short time.



Incidentally, litigants appoint lawyers of their choice to represent their cases before the courts. But, NOC is required from the previous appointed lawyer, if the party wants to change their lawyer.



After receiving NOC, a litigant can appoint a new lawyer to handle the case. If the previously appointed lawyer does not agree to give the NOC, then the litigant complains to the secretary of the concerned bar association.



When asked about this, SCBA secretary Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal said that there are two issues here. Firstly, clients come to the lawyers when they need to secure bail in some case.



But, without giving time, the client feels that they would get good outcome if they would change lawyers. Then, clients applied to us for NOC. Then, we ask that clients to wait for a reasonable time.



Another aspect is that the case comes through the lawyer of the district bar instead of coming directly to the lawyer. Then, that lawyer cannot give any decision immediately. For this reason, I have made a committee to address these issues, the SCBA secretary explained.



He said, many times we see that the client is dissatisfied for logical reasons. Then I send the client's application directly to the concerned lawyer. Then many lawyers gave NOC immediately.



Again many lawyers spend money filing cases and there is the issue of fees. Then maybe the lawyer doesn't give the NOC immediately. The matter was then referred to the committee for settlement. The committee hears both sides and gives a decision.



Sohail Rana is a resident of Ashulia in Savar. His father is in jail since long in connection with a criminal case.The convict filed appeal with the High Court against his conviction. A lawyer has also been appointed to deal with the case.But since there is no progress in the case in two years, Rana wanted to change lawyer and appoint another lawyer to deal with the case.But the lawyer who was appointed earlier to deal the case did not agree to hand over the power of attorney and denied to give no-objection certificate (NOC).As a result, convict had to stay in jail for long without any legal battle. This is delaying justice. Not only Sohail Rana, more than half a hundred such aspirants have applied to the Supreme Court Bar Association to get a no-objection certificate as their appointed lawyers denied them to hand over NOC.As per the provision, if the previous lawyer did not give this NOC, the litigants are not able to appoint a new lawyer. As a result, the litigants are suffering month after month as the applications are not settled.The litigator has to apply to the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association to get the NOC. The secretary of the association formed a committee led by SCBA vice-president to deal with such applications.SCBA vice-president Advocate Mohammad Hossain said that the committee is working sincerely to dispose of these applications within short time.Incidentally, litigants appoint lawyers of their choice to represent their cases before the courts. But, NOC is required from the previous appointed lawyer, if the party wants to change their lawyer.After receiving NOC, a litigant can appoint a new lawyer to handle the case. If the previously appointed lawyer does not agree to give the NOC, then the litigant complains to the secretary of the concerned bar association.When asked about this, SCBA secretary Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal said that there are two issues here. Firstly, clients come to the lawyers when they need to secure bail in some case.But, without giving time, the client feels that they would get good outcome if they would change lawyers. Then, clients applied to us for NOC. Then, we ask that clients to wait for a reasonable time.Another aspect is that the case comes through the lawyer of the district bar instead of coming directly to the lawyer. Then, that lawyer cannot give any decision immediately. For this reason, I have made a committee to address these issues, the SCBA secretary explained.He said, many times we see that the client is dissatisfied for logical reasons. Then I send the client's application directly to the concerned lawyer. Then many lawyers gave NOC immediately.Again many lawyers spend money filing cases and there is the issue of fees. Then maybe the lawyer doesn't give the NOC immediately. The matter was then referred to the committee for settlement. The committee hears both sides and gives a decision.