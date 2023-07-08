Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia slams EU, US comments on BD polls

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Criticising the United States and European Union, Russia has said the manner in which elections are conducted and organised in Bangladesh is quite clearly defined by national law.

"For our part, we support Dhaka in its desire to pursue an independent domestic and foreign policy that meets the interests of Bangladesh itself," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing in Moscow on July 6.
She said they have taken note of the letters published in mid-June by six MEPs to the EU High
Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as well as a number of US congressmen to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling for assistance in conducting "free and fair" election in Bangladesh.

"I have never heard that Bangladesh is a member of the European Parliament before. I haven't heard that because it isn't. I didn't know that elections in Bangladesh were connected with the US State Department," said the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman.

By the logic of the West, she said, it is the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the US Secretary of State who should issue some kind of recommendation on the need to form a "neutral transitional government" in Bangladesh for the pre-election period.

"What is this but neocolonialism? What is this but a manifestation of the nature of metropolises and their attitude towards their colonies?" - Zakharova said.

She said this is an attempt at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state whose authorities, as they understand it, have not asked for advice on how to conduct elections.

"All those who are criticised by the United States or the European Union, as a rule, in the vast majority do not approach them, and ask them not to interfere in their internal affairs but to deal with their own problems at home," she mentioned.

The European Union (EU) has urged all political parties to participate in the election process stressing that violence should be avoided at all costs.

"The EU encourages all parties and all citizens in Bangladesh to exercise their political rights and participate in the parliamentary elections," said High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles.

In a letter addressed to Ivan Stefanek, a representative from Slovakia in the European Parliament, Josep Borrell said violence, on the other hand, has no place in these processes and "should be avoided at all costs."

He said the EU and its Member States will continue to engage closely with the government and all stakeholders in Bangladesh on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The US is also seeking free and fair elections in Bangladesh and recently announced a new visa policy.

Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD loses leather export for environ issues
SPM, ERL pipeline test run halted for mechanical fault
5 killed in gunfight at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Tamim reverses retirement decision after meeting with PM
Justice delayed for lawyers' refusal to handover NOCs
Russia slams EU, US comments on BD polls
Dengue takes a worse turn in Ctg
Indian army man who raised first FF unit dies


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft