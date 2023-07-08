

Dengue takes a worse turn in Ctg



Twenty six more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the last 24 hours on Friday.



Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said that a total of 197 dengue patients had been diagnosed during the last five days. "It is alarming for the people of the district," he commented.

The situation may further deteriorate if it is not restricted now, he opined.



According to the annual report of the Civil Surgeon Office, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.



A total of 2,548 patients had been diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019. Of them 7 patients died. In 2021, a total of 550 patients had been diagnosed.



Of them 8 patients died. In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 17 and in 2022, a maximum of 5,445 patients were identified.



"Hospitals and upazila health complexes in Chattogram have treatment facilities for dengue patients. Apart from the city corporation area, dengue patients are also found in upazilas.



This time the dengue outbreak started before monsoon. The health department is worried about how the situation might be in July-August."



Civil Surgeon opined that the outbreak of dengue is increasing due to intermittent rain.



He commented, "Rainwater is accumulating and mosquitoes are breeding.



This is the main reason of increasing the number of dengue cases."



