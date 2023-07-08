Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US looks forward to deepening partnership with BD: Under Secy

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Demo-cracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya has said the US looks forward to deepening their partnership with Bangladesh.

She met Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran in Washington on

Thursday and they had a "productive" discussion.

"Thank you, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran for a productive discussion on democracy, human rights, fair labor practices and humanitarian cooperation. I look forward to deepening our strong partnership," she tweeted.

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights,  Zeya will lead the US delegation during the July 11-14 visit.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID �njali Kaur will be part of the delegation.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Thursday Zeya is a relatively senior US official and her mandated area is quite wide.

He said Bangladesh's uocoming natiinal election might come up for discussion apart from other issues of mutual interest during the visit of a high-level US delegation next week.

"Many issues will be discussed. Election issues may come up for discussion as one of the issues. We are not ruling out this," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary said human rights, Rohingya repatriation, trade, labour and other issues of mutual interest will come up for discussion.

Momen said he does not have any information that the US delegation is coming to discuss only the election issue but it is the continuation of various bilateral mechanisms that the two countries have.

Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington in the recent past, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in March 19-23, 2022.

Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. He has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.

After the new visa policy was officially announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 25, Lu appeared as the public face of the move, making appearances in Bangladeshi media to explain how it would be implemented.

Meanwhile, in a weekly media briefing at the Ministry, Director General (Additional Charge) of Public Diplomacy Wing Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said the visit of the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya is basically an effort to advance the friendly relations between the two countries and strengthen the communication further.

The US delegation will also visit the Rohingya camp apart from their engagements at various levels.

Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption
and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

Uzra Zeya also had a separate meeting with Indian Ambassador to USA Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
"Deepening US-India ties to benefit the Indo-Pacific region!" she tweeted.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June visit, they discussed their mutual efforts to advance a "more open, free, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific."    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD loses leather export for environ issues
SPM, ERL pipeline test run halted for mechanical fault
5 killed in gunfight at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Tamim reverses retirement decision after meeting with PM
Justice delayed for lawyers' refusal to handover NOCs
Russia slams EU, US comments on BD polls
Dengue takes a worse turn in Ctg
Indian army man who raised first FF unit dies


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft