Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:15 PM
ICC to press for justice for Rohingyas: Chief prosecutor

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

International Criminal Court's Chief prosecutor Karim Khan has laid emphasis on accelerating efforts to bring justice for the Rohingyas.

At a media briefing in Dhaka on Friday afternoon, he said there is a gap between promises and delivery of justice.
Chief prosecutor Karim Khan visited Cox's Bazar to hear testimony from survivors of alleged genocide by Myanmar's military against its Rohingya population.
"I gave a commitment to the Rohingyas," he said, adding that he would come again next year as they seek to find out who are responsible.

The ICC prosecutor said he has done his best to increase resources for the case.
On visit to Kutupalong Camp, Karim Khan met with Rohingya youth groups to discuss ICC activities and consider how young people can contribute to justice efforts.

He said it is essential to empower children and young adults as valued partners in the process of accountability.
In first meeting at Kutupalong Camp, Khan spoke with Rohingya womens groups.

He highlighted the common vision that needed to increase access to reporting mechanisms, deepen understanding of ICC work, and deliver results through independent investigations.

The Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp is a home of over 1.1 million Rohingyas that fled violence in Myanmar.

Prosecutor Khan explained the objectives of his visit and their ongoing work with the survivors and the families of victims.
He said Bangladesh is holding the flag of justice and thanked its generosity of sheltering the Rohingyas.

Earlier, Foreign Minster AK Abdul Momen sought efforts from the ICC to resolve the case related to the Rohingyas as soon as possible - to ensure that genocide never happens again anywhere in the world.    �UNB


