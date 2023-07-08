11 killed in road crashes in five dists





At least eleven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Bhola, Jashore, Bogura and Gaibandha.



Six people have been killed and three more injured in a collision between a bus and a small passenger vehicle called Easy bike in Jashore Sadar Upazila.





The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the bus in the Lebutla Bazar area on Friday, said Mizanur Rahman, a Sub-Inspector of Barobazar Highway Police Camp.



Our Jashore Correspondent added that a local Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader was killed in a road accident in Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila this morning. Shakil Khan Saju, 26, was the president of Shankarpur union unit of JCD in the upazila.



A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a covered van hit it in Jatrabari area of the capital early Friday. The deceased was identified as Md Sumon, 36, of Niamati village in Bakerganj upazila of Barishal.



The incident happened at Rayerbagh bus stand around 3:00 am on Friday, confirmed Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Rafiqul Islam.



Our Bhola Correspondent added that a man was killed and another injured in a road accident on Bhola-Char Fassion Road at Sadar upazila of Bhola district on Friday morning. The accident took place at around 11 am in Baidder Pool area of the upazila.



Our Bogura Correspondent added that a man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Bogura-Rangpur highway at Sadar upazila of Bogura district on Thursday night. The accident happened at around 9 pm in Matidali Bazaar area under the upazila.



Our Gaibandha Correspondent added that a young man died after being ran over by a bus in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila on Friday morning. The dead was Belal Hossain, 20, son of Bhola Mia, a resident of Mirzapur village under Palshbari upazila.



Witnesses said a pickup van with passengers was going towards Rangpur in the morning.



On the way, a passenger bus hit the pickup van from behind in Komarpur area. Belal, a passenger of the pickup van, fell on the highway.



Just at that time, the bus ran over him. He died on the spot. Gobindganj Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.



