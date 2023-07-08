Video
Army chief off to Thailand to attend OCA meeting

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Thailand on Friday morning on an official visit to attend the 42nd General Meeting of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to be held in the country's Bangkok on Saturday.

He will join the meeting as president of Bangladesh Olympics Association and cast vote in the executive committee election of the OCA for 2023-2027 session.

Representatives of 45 National Olympic Committees of different countries will take part in the meeting.

He will hold bilateral meetings with the representatives of the participating countries on different issues including sports.
The army chief is scheduled to return to the country on July 11 wrapping up the tour.    �UNB


