Next year’s HSC exam on revised syllabus: Dipu

CHANDPUR, July 7: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in 2024 will be conducted on the revised syllabus or short syllabus.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said this in response to questions from journalists at the Chandpur Circuit House on Friday afternoon."The HSC exam is scheduled to take place in August. However, considering the lack of complete syllabus coverage for next year's candidates, the exam will be conducted in a revised syllabus," she said.On the outbreak of dengue, she said, "Dengue is a preventable disease, we have to remain vigilant. Homes and educational facilities should be cleaned every three days." �UNB