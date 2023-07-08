Video
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:15 PM
Actor Mithun’s mother Santirani passes away

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

NEW DELHI, July 7: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Santirani Chakraborty passed away on Friday. Mithun's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the news.

Namashi told Anand Bazaar Online, "Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us."

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh mourned Santirani's death.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ghosh wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother.

May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief."    �The Indian Express


