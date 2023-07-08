Video
Saturday, 8 July, 2023
Home Back Page

BNP to launch one-point movement ‘soon’ with consensus of 36 parties

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that the final one point movement to bring down government will start soon based on the consensus of 36 political parties.

Speaking with the journalists at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "There will be no elections in Bangladesh under Awami League government.
To form a neutral government we are protesting on the street and we are working to bring our protest programme to the final stage."

Fakhrul said, "The fascist government robes people's money and violating the constitution. This government takes away our right to vote, freedom of speech and writing by using only state machinery."

"Now 36 political parties are agreed to participate with our anti government movement to oust this government." he added.

"We are very hopeful that the people of this country are united. They will force the illegal AL government to resign and establish a people's government."

Regarding the discussion with Ganaforum and Bangladesh People's Party, Fakhrul said, "Today we had a discussion about our ongoing simultaneous movement and what will we do in near future."

He said, "We also discuss on how to form a one-phase movement by considering demands of 36 political parties."

Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, General Secretary of Ganoforum, said, "This government has created anarchy and patronize money laundering in the country. All in all the people of this country feel that this government is not capable to run this country."

Subrata said, "People will not accept any election under Awami Legue government. They want neutral government to ensure a free and fair election in the country to elect their government by exercising their voting rights."

BNP's Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were also present in the meeting along with Mirza Fakhrul.



