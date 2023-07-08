Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Youth held from Barishal over Dhanmondi rape incident

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent


Police arrested a youth, who is an accused in a case filed over the rape of a woman in Dhanmondi area of the capital on July 3, from Barishal on Thursday.

The arrestee was Mahadi Hasan Jarif, 25. He used to live at his uncle's house in Kalyanpur area.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhanmondi Police Station Parvez Islam on Friday morning said the accused was arrested from his stepfather's house in Jordan Road area of Barishal.

The official said the youth has a circle of friends in the Dhanmondi Lake area. The accused admitted that they developed relationships with girls who used to come to the lake.

On July 3, the victim girl came to Dhanmondi Lake after having a problem with her family and Jarif took the advantage.

He lured the victim and took her to a restaurant in the seventh floor of a commercial building at Dhanmondi, where he raped her.

The following day (July 4), the father of the 21-year-old victim filed a rape case with Dhanmondi Police Station against an unnamed accused.

After analyzing the CCTV footage of the building, law enforcers indentified the accused. He said the after the incident, Jarif fled to Barishal. After primary interrogation, Jarif was sent to the CMM court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to open metro rail on Agargaon-Motijheel route in Oct: Quader
Next year’s HSC exam on revised syllabus: Dipu
Actor Mithun’s mother Santirani passes away
BNP to launch one-point movement ‘soon’ with consensus of 36 parties
DPP of TK 14,000cr completed, likely to be submitted to Ministry this month
Youth held from Barishal over Dhanmondi rape incident
Moon Heat Anomaly Appears to Be a New Form of Lunar Volcanism
11 killed, others injured in separate road, train accidents


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft