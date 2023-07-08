Youth held from Barishal over Dhanmondi rape incident





Police arrested a youth, who is an accused in a case filed over the rape of a woman in Dhanmondi area of the capital on July 3, from Barishal on Thursday.



The arrestee was Mahadi Hasan Jarif, 25. He used to live at his uncle's house in Kalyanpur area.





The official said the youth has a circle of friends in the Dhanmondi Lake area. The accused admitted that they developed relationships with girls who used to come to the lake.



On July 3, the victim girl came to Dhanmondi Lake after having a problem with her family and Jarif took the advantage.



He lured the victim and took her to a restaurant in the seventh floor of a commercial building at Dhanmondi, where he raped her.



The following day (July 4), the father of the 21-year-old victim filed a rape case with Dhanmondi Police Station against an unnamed accused.



After analyzing the CCTV footage of the building, law enforcers indentified the accused. He said the after the incident, Jarif fled to Barishal. After primary interrogation, Jarif was sent to the CMM court.



