Policeman found dead in Dhaka’s Elephant road







Police recovered the body of Mazharul Islam, 23, who was posted at the headquarter of Anti-Terrorism Unit in Baridhara.



Mazharul, also son of Shafiullah Bhuiya, hailed from Dighaldi village of Araihajar upazila of Narayanganj district.

