No dialogue offer to BNP: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP was not called for holding any dialogue.

"A recent statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gives the impression that we have called them for a dialogue. But they were not called for dialogues," he said, replying to a query of reporters at his official residence in the city's Minto Road.

The minister reaffirmed that there is no scope of holding any dialogue on caretaker government issue.

Dr Hasan said the next general elections will be held as per the constitution of Bangladesh and the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will act as the polls-time government. BNP must accept the reality, he added.

He said BNP's demand for a caretaker government didn't get any support from home and international arena. The demand "died in the field" and it was rejected by the global community, he said.

BNP will have to come in the polls by accepting the reality, the information minister continued.

Replying to another query over the upcoming visit of a delegation of European Union (EU) at the invitation of the Election Commission (EC), Dr Hasan said this visit is very important and it proves that the EC is working independently.

He said the independent EC invites the delegation to hold a free, fair, neutral and participatory election.

The delegation will assess the situation for sending observers and preparations for the polls. They will also hold meetings with different political parties, Dr Hasan said.     �BSS


