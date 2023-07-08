Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

34-year-old man sued on charge of rape in Kalyanpur

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

A 34-year-old man was sued in a case filed for raping an 18-year-old girl in Dhaka's Kallyanpur area on Thursday.
The victim filed the case against Akash at Mirpur Model Police Station.

Mahmudul Hasan, sub-inspector (SI) of Mirpur Model Police Station, said she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for examination on Thursday night.
Quoting the victim, the SI said, the girl used to work as a domestic help in a house in the Kalyanpur area for almost three years.

She accused Akash, the son of the landlord, of forcibly raping her on various occasions.

Unable to bear all the torture, she first fled the house and went into hiding, and later filed a complaint in court through someone, said the police official.

According to the court's order, the case was filed at Mirpur Model Police Station, added the SI.

SI Mahmudul said efforts were ongoing to arrest the accused.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Policeman found dead in Dhaka’s Elephant road
No dialogue offer to BNP: Hasan
C-19: 87 new cases reported
34-year-old man sued on charge of rape in Kalyanpur
First alumni reunion of Barodona Hoque Memorial High School held in Ctg
Dengue: One more dead, 182 hospitalised
10 members of snatching gang held in city
Missing schoolboy's body recovered from Guliakhali sea beach


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft