34-year-old man sued on charge of rape in Kalyanpur





The victim filed the case against Akash at Mirpur Model Police Station.



Mahmudul Hasan, sub-inspector (SI) of Mirpur Model Police Station, said she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for examination on Thursday night.





She accused Akash, the son of the landlord, of forcibly raping her on various occasions.



Unable to bear all the torture, she first fled the house and went into hiding, and later filed a complaint in court through someone, said the police official.



According to the court's order, the case was filed at Mirpur Model Police Station, added the SI.



SI Mahmudul said efforts were ongoing to arrest the accused. �UNB



