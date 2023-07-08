Video
First alumni reunion of Barodona Hoque Memorial High School held in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 7: The 58th anniversary and 1st reunion function of the former students of Barodona Hoque Memorial High School, Satkania was held recently amid huge enthusiasm and festivity.

Over 1000 former students of the Institute attended the daylong function.

Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, Member of Parliament of Satkania-Lohagara Constituency, was present as chief guest.

He said, "Expansion of the school building and development of the much-awaited playground for the students will be allocated soon."

Aminul Islam Amin, Bangladesh Awami League Central Committee's relief and social welfare secretary, was also present as the chief guest in the second session.

He called upon the talented young leaders to build the country by being inspired by the spirit of the liberation war in the development of Bangladesh.

The ex-students kept the venue alive throughout the day by reciting, singing and dancing.

Satkania Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Motaleb CIP was present as the guest of honor in the third session. He gave various allocations for the development of school infrastructure.

Prominent Journalist Nurul Amin, the chairman of the celebration council, was present as the president in each session.


