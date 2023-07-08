Video
Dengue: One more dead, 182 hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 65 this year.

During the period, 182 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 72 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 2,165 dengue patients, including 1,528 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 11,298 dengue cases, 9,068 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     �UNB


