Bangladesh to take chair of BIMSTEC

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

This carries a special significance that Bangladesh is set to be the new chair of the seven-nation bloc-- the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). And India is scheduled to be the secretary general.

All this will be finalized when BIMSTEC holds its summit in Thailand on November 30  this year which will be preceded by a BIMSTEC ministerial retreat to be held on July 17 in the same venue.

If things go as planned, it will open up new opportunities of cooperation between Bangladesh and India in particular and with other BIMSTEC member countries in general.    Though Dhaka's priority area in BIMSTEC is likely to be on economic front, India's focus is on security issues. But both countries would like to synchronise their steps to be in the same rhythm to solve regional issues.

This came into view after a meeting between Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart, Shaurabh Kumar, in Dhaka on Thursday. Both countries agreed to work together along with other member states in order to strengthen the BIMSTEC.

However, Bangladesh wants to see a more vibrant BIMSTEC with India beside it as a key active partner since both countries' relationships have stood the test of time with the alignment on many international and regional issues.  

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation that comprises seven members, namely, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka - five countries from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and two from the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

BIMSTEC provides a unique opportunity for its members from South Asia and Southeast Asia to collaborate for mutual benefits. By global standards, the platform is a relatively new regional organisation, with its seven members coming from a variety of geographical, historical, cultural, and developmental backgrounds.

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has drastically altered the global economy's recovery prospects. The global economy is about to enter a new, more uncertain period marked by increased geopolitical, economic, and pandemic-related threats. Many countries in South and Southeast Asia, particularly the smaller ones, are extremely vulnerable to these threats, and face a bleak future of slower growth, limited market opportunities, rising inflation, and increased poverty.

Improving trade facilitation can also speed up the BIMSTEC integration process. Accordingly, moving to a regional single window in customs and a paperless trade regime can help to reduce trade costs and facilitate cross-border business.

Furthermore, significant work is needed to prepare BIMSTEC members to embrace the potential of the fast-moving digital economy. This means investment in digital technologies and related infrastructure, a business-friendly regulatory approach to e-commerce, and investing in digital skills. It's important to ensure greater gender equality in education and the workplace for women. It will foster jobs, income and entrepreneurship across BIMSTEC countries.

More has to be done, however, to build on these achievements and position BIMSTEC as an effective organisation tuned to the needs of the emerging uncertain era.



