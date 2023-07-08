Don’t use mosquito nets for dengue patients







The number of dengue patients is increasing at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the country's largest medical institution. But separate wards or corners have not yet been opened. Even there is no separate ICU facility for seriously ill patients for proper treatment of patients.



Although the use of mosquito nets is mandatory for dengue patients, it is not accepted in medical field. Many patients are getting treatment on floors and corridors without getting space in the ward. Besides, other patients are also being served.

If proper steps are not taken immediately to treat dengue, the situation can turn dire. This time also children's shock syndrome is increasing. An average of four shock syndrome patients arrives every day. One of them needs ICU support.



I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to ensure that the dengue sufferers are not subject to the mandatory use of mosquito nets. Separate arrangements should be made for dengue patients. Provide separate ICU facilities for critically ill patients.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



