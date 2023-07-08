

Myanmar junta down plays ASEAN’s plans to end violence



The junta withdrew its support two days later, saying it would consider ASEAN leaders' "suggestions when the situation returns to stability." Instead of stopping attacks as requested, the junta escalated atrocities. Since the coup, the junta has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity by killing, torturing, and imprisoning civilians.



Human Rights Watch reported that security forces killed 1,700 individuals, including 130 children, and arbitrarily imprisoned another 13,000. The military has displaced almost 550,000 ethnic minorities via harsh operations. As collective punishment, the junta has prohibited humanitarian help from reaching needy populations instead of following the agreement.

Meanwhile, governments like the UK, US, Australia, and EU members have used the five-point accord as an excuse to put off taking action until ASEAN takes the lead. The junta has taken advantage of world respect for the regional grouping, which has a poor track record of upholding its values of noninterference and consensus to protect the people of Southeast Asia.

August, 2021 ASEAN designated Brunei's second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, its Myanmar special envoy. His October visit to the country was cancelled when the junta denied him access to Aung San Suu Kyi and other imprisoned civilian leaders, an agreed prerequisite. The junta said it would continue to restrict meetings with Suu Kyi and other prisoners, as well as "unlawful" institutions like the National Unity Government (NUG). In an unprecedented reprimand, ASEAN excluded Min Aung Hlaing from its biannual meeting in October, inviting only a non-political delegate. Singapore called it "difficult but necessary to uphold ASEAN's credibility given the unsatisfactory and minimal progress in implementing the ASEAN Leaders' Five-Point Consensus." The junta declined participation.



The schisms within ASEAN have been laid bare by Myanmar's failure to adhere to the consensus obligations. Malaysia and Indonesia, in particular, together with Singapore and the Philippines, have been vocal in their opposition to the junta's insistence that political representatives be barred from future ASEAN meetings.



Cambodia, which led the 40th and 41st ASEAN meetings, has tried to get back in touch with the junta. In January 2022, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar. Even though they wouldn't let Suu Kyi see him, the then special envoy, Cambodian Foreign Minister PrakSokhonn, met with Min Aung Hlaing and other junta officials at the end of March. PrakSokhonn's claims of "meaningful results" were immediately disproved when Min Aung Hlaing said in his speech on Armed Forces Day, March 27, 2022, that the military "will no longer consider negotiation with the terrorist groups and their supporters," meaning the NUG and the anti-coup movement, and will instead try to "annihilate them to the end."



"We were deeply disappointed by the little progress in and lack of commitment of the Nay Pyi Taw authorities to the timely and complete implementation of the Five-Point Consensus" said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on 2022 ASEAN summits.

In Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, President Joko Widodo conducted the 42nd ASEAN Summit on 10-11 May 2023. Joko Widodo supported Myanmar's efforts to bring peace and sustainable development to Rakhine State. He noted Myanmar and Bangladesh's repatriation cooperation, particularly the Pilot Project's mid-May repatriation of over 1,000 verified displaced persons and the plan to receive over 7,000 returnees by 2023. He praised the recent diplomatic visit to Rakhine State from 8 to 9 March 2023 to view Myanmar's preparations for a pilot repatriation project and highlighted the need for safe, secure, and dignified voluntary return of displaced people. He worried about limited funding for displaced people in and from Rakhine State and urged multi-sector partners to work together to find long-term solutions.



The attack on a Convoy of the AHA Centre and ASEAN Monitoring Team in Shan State, Myanmar happened just before the start of this summit. The Indonesian president condemned the attack by saying



"We commended the partial delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Myanmar on 7 May 2023, despite the challenging security situation"



By supporting ASEAN's empty platitudes, governments from around the world have delayed taking action on the situation in Myanmar, but they have nothing to show for their efforts. They need to implement robust measures to deter similar atrocities and hold the military accountable rather than a weak consensus that has shown its ineffectiveness over and over again.



Leading ASEAN countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore should work with Bangladesh to create a well-defined and time-limited strategy to persuade Myanmar's military regime to reform. Myanmar's foreign currency revenues and arms purchases would be restricted under the plan. ASEAN should also support a UN Security Council resolution that would impose a global arms embargo, refer Myanmar to the ICC, and sanction the junta leadership and military-owned companies. The ASEAN countries and other countries should work together to develop a comprehensive strategy with clear objectives and a timetable for addressing the situation in Myanmar. This method guarantees that work is directed, organized, and completed by the set deadline.



Myanmar's junta can be starved of funds if ASEAN countries impose harsher limitations on the country's foreign currency revenues. The junta's access to international funding can be limited through measures including restricting commercial agreements, imposing economic sanctions, or closely monitoring financial transactions.



Restricting the junta's ability to acquire weapons and military hardware is one strategy for exerting influence over them. Governments in ASEAN and beyond may act together to limit Myanmar's military's ability to crush dissent and commit human rights abuses by cracking down on the country's steady flow of weaponry exports.ASEAN should publicly support a resolution being brought before the United Nations Security Council. By passing this resolution, the international transfer or sale of weapons to Myanmar will be banned. To bolster its military and quell opposition, the junta would be severely hampered by such a step.



ASEAN and other nations want to hold the junta accountable by referring Myanmar to the ICC. This would allow an international investigation of military human rights violations and war crimes, which might lead to conviction and discourage future abuses.



Targeted sanctions on key figures within the junta and entities controlled by the military should be considered by ASEAN and other governments in coordination. Individuals and businesses who aid or profit from the junta's repressive policies may be subject to sanctions such as bans on travel, asset freezes, and trade restrictions. The goal is to put pressure on the junta's leadership by cutting off their access to money and international legitimacy.

