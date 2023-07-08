

Use circular management in turning trash into treasure



While Eid-ul-Adha is a time of joy and generosity, it also poses a challenge in terms of waste management. The stench of the Qurbani waste still comes to the nose when walking on the road. The large-scale slaughter of animals results in a significant amount of organic waste, such as animal remains, skins, and entrails. In many cities and communities, inadequate waste management systems struggle to cope with this surge in waste, leading to environmental and public health concerns. To address the waste management issues associated with Eid-ul-Adha, it is essential to adopt efficient and sustainable practices. However, this is not my main concern for writing this article; my sole concern is the overall waste management systems of Bangladesh.



According to a report in 2018, about seven thousand metric tons of waste are generated in the capital every day. According to another study, in 2005, 13 thousand 330 metric tons of waste were generated in Bangladesh every day, which increased to 24 thousand 665 metric tons in 2015. It is estimated that this amount of daily waste generation will increase to 47 thousand metric tons by 2025.

Waste management is essentially a challenging issue in Bangladesh, and it is even more challenging in the case of Dhaka city, as a study has shown that 37 percent of the total waste in Bangladesh is generated in the capital city of Dhaka. Therefore, in the case of this city, instead of collecting the waste and sending it to the garbage heap, there is a need for planned integrated waste management.



Wastes are generally of five types: solid, liquid, gaseous, toxic, and non-toxic. Waste management is the integrated process of waste collection, transportation, processing, recycling, and disposal for the purpose of protecting biodiversity, protecting all living organisms from diseases, and preventing environmental pollution and degradation. Waste management generally refers to reducing the production of waste materials. The three Rs apply to integrated and complete waste management. The three R principles are: reduce, reuse, and recycle.



It is only in Bangladesh that waste is seen for what it is: waste. From the point of generation to the point of disposal, we need to separate the waste so that what gets to our disposal sites is minimal. Waste disposal management in Bangladesh is underdeveloped, like in other developing countries. In our country, waste management usually means stacking the waste in a certain open space (a garbage bin). But this is not a solution to waste management. If the waste is dumped in the open in this way, it emits foul odours and breeds various types of pathogens and pests.



In our rapidly evolving world, the issue of waste management has become a pressing concern. The traditional linear approach of "take, make, and dispose" has proven to be unsustainable and harmful to our environment. However, there is a ray of hope shining through the darkness: the concept of turning waste into wealth through efficient, circular management systems. This innovative approach holds immense potential for not only addressing the waste crisis but also creating new economic opportunities and promoting sustainability.



The fundamental principle behind a circular management system is to minimize waste generation by rethinking and redesigning products, materials, and processes. It aims to create a closed-loop system where resources are used efficiently, waste is minimized, and materials are continuously recycled or repurposed. This shift from a linear to a circular economy requires a holistic approach involving various stakeholders, including governments, businesses, communities, and individuals.



One of the most significant advantages of circular management systems is their potential to create economic value from waste. Instead of viewing waste as a burden or liability, these systems recognize it as a valuable resource. By implementing innovative technologies and practices, waste materials can be transformed into new products or used as inputs for other industries, thus reducing the need for virgin resources. This not only conserves natural resources but also reduces production costs and creates new revenue streams.



Several successful examples of waste-to-wealth initiatives demonstrate the power of circular management systems. Take, for instance, the case of bioenergy production. Organic waste, such as agricultural residues, food scraps, and sewage sludge, can be converted into biogas or biofuels through anaerobic digestion or other bioconversion processes. These renewable energy sources can then be used to generate electricity, heat homes, or power vehicles, thus reducing dependence on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change.



Another promising avenue lies in the recycling and upcycling of materials. Through efficient sorting and separation technologies, various waste streams, including plastics, metals, glass, and paper, can be recycled and transformed into new products. Additionally, upcycling takes recycling a step further by converting waste materials into higher-value goods. For instance, discarded plastic bottles can be transformed into durable outdoor furniture, giving them a new lease on life and reducing the demand for virgin materials.



Circular management systems also offer tremendous potential in the realm of water management. Water scarcity is a critical issue faced by many regions worldwide, and traditional wastewater treatment methods are often inefficient and energy-intensive. However, by adopting circular approaches, wastewater can be treated and reused for various purposes, such as irrigation, industrial processes, or even drinking water. By closing the loop on water usage, we can reduce the strain on freshwater resources and build a more sustainable future.



The transition to a circular economy requires not only technological innovations but also changes in consumer behavior and mindset. As individuals, we can contribute by embracing sustainable practices such as reducing waste, reusing products, and supporting businesses that priorities circularity. Governments and policymakers play a crucial role in creating an enabling environment by implementing supportive regulations, providing incentives for circular practices, and investing in research and development.



The benefits of efficient, circular management systems extend beyond waste reduction and economic gains. They have the potential to tackle environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, and resource depletion while also fostering social and economic inclusivity. By creating a more resilient and sustainable economy, circularity can generate job opportunities, improve livelihoods, and enhance community well-being.



However, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges and limitations of implementing circular management systems on a large scale. It requires significant investments in infrastructure, technological advancements, and capacity building. Collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders are crucial to overcome barriers and foster the widespread adoption of circular practices.

The writer is a Senior Liaison Officer at the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI)



