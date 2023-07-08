

Develop a disability-friendly society



According to article 35 of Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013', PwDs are supposed to get employment facility without any discrimination. But it did not happen so.



As per Article 27 of that Law, different committees to be formed at different levels to ensure the rights of PwDs. Every year, National Coordination Committee is supposed to hold minimum two meetings, National Executive Committee to hold minimum three meetings, District Committee to hold minimum four meetings, and Upazila or Town Committee to hold six meetings. It is alleged that there is irregularity in holding the meetings and submitting its reports.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, about 9% of the country's total population is PwDs.



There is a close relation between poverty and disability. The rate of unemployment is more prevalent among disabled youths than others. Bangladesh has huge demand for skilled manpower. But there is no arrangement of technical and vocational education for the PwDs. Bangladesh cannot achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by neglecting its huge and potential work force, as SDGs stressed on 'leaving no one behind'.



Thinking about the importance of benefit of coordinated labour market, National Skill Development Policy 2011 was formulated so that PwDs can have access to the facility of technical and vocational training. There are rules for maintaining five percent admission quota for PwDs in all technical and vocational training institutions along with other necessary facilities. By judging the existing condition of PwDs, it can be said that it is a matter of question whether those rules are being properly implemented or not.



Bangladesh is committed to improving the condition of PwDs because of its obligation to relevant laws, policies and Plan of Action.

UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) stipulated for ensuring the rights of vocational and general education for PwDs without any discrimination. Bangladesh ratified it on November 30, 2007.



Bangladesh on Oct 3, 2013 passed 'Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013' with an aim to ensure both general and technical and vocational education for the PwDs.



Bangladesh approved the National Skill Development policy in 2011. It called for ensuring minimum 5% participation of PwDs in all skill development programmes along with other matters.



On Oct 5, 2016 the Prime Minister approved a National Plan of Action titled 'Inclusion of disabled people for skill development".



Article 27 of Bangladesh's national Constitution said, all the citizens are equal before law, while its article 28 said, no one will be discriminated by the state because of colour, gender, religion, creed and place of birth. Besides, in the chapter of the constitution's fundamental rights, the matters of more rights have been mentioned. It means that all the people including PwDs are entitled to enjoying equal rights as citizen of the state.



Supreme law of the land has mentioned about ensuring the rights of PwDs. Every citizen has a right live in a society based on discrimination-free and equality where there will be favourable atmosphere for exercising the rights of all. A rights-based society need to be built up with the cooperation of all the people.



National Policy for the Disabled 1995 and Bangladesh Disability Welfare Act called for ensuring the rights of PwDs in the light of national constitution and various international declarations on rights of PwDs.



At the moment, PwDs especially people with visual impairment are passing their days in hardship as they have become burden to their families and the society.



Hopes of visually impaired meritorious students are being shattered. Job quota for PwDs is rarely maintained. In academic and job related examinations, visually impaired students face problem regarding proper decision on the selection of amanuensis in various examinations for them.



Many countries in the world have turned visually impaired people as skilled manpower in their national interest. Countries such as USA, Japan, Thailand, UK, Turkey, China and India took steps for ensuring the movement of PwDs in the IT field so that they can overcome their incompleteness. There is a museum for visually impaired people in Indian Mumbai city. In Germany, there is online system of Smart Bus App for visually impaired students by which they can reach own house using the system.



Turkey has introduced the system of providing physiotherapy for its visually impaired students. In India, visually impaired students get the chance of developing their skill alongside studies.



PwDs living in Bangladesh remain deprived for a long time. Despite physically incapable, PwDs are trying to get higher education due to their strong will power, but the educated PwDs are being deprived of getting proper job. They said they need unemployment allowance before getting any job.



At present, visually impaired people are in trouble over the decision of an important Public department about the selection of amanuensis. The department, in their examinations, tried to give amanuensis on their behalf for visually impaired candidates, while it was opposed by visually impaired candidates who wanted their own people as amanuensis in examinations. The issue is yet to be solved as the department remained adamant in their decision.



In all international competitive examinations, visually impaired candidates get extra time than others in all the examinations. In Bangladesh, there is no clear-cut policy on selecting amanuensis. So, the department can hold discussion with visually impaired people over this issue.



National Plan of Action on Disability, incorporating relevant rules and laws from our national constitution, Bangladesh's other existing laws and policies, SDGs, UN Convention and Bangladesh Disabled Law 2013, was enacted in 2018.



The Plan of Action called for forming committees of PwDs at district, town and upazila level and holding its regular meeting. But it is yet to be done. Regular submission of reports of district, upazila and town unit committee is important. Social Welfare Ministry should supervise as to whether these committees are working or not.



PwDs said they have been deprived of getting necessary supports during Covid-19 pandemic. They even face trouble to get loan from banks or other financial organizations.



Advocate Md. Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, president of Blind Law-Graduates and Advocates Society Bangladesh (BLASBD), called for implementing the relevant laws and policies to ensure the rights of PwDs for the sake of building a disability-friendly inclusive society.

The author is a freelance journalist



