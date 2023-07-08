150 shops burnt at Teknaf





TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, July 7: About 150 shops were gutted by fire at Burmese Market in Teknaf Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The fire originated from a shop in the market at around 1:30 am, and it soon spread to the adjacent shops due to the wind.

On information, four units of fire service, police and Border Guard Bangladesh, upazila administration members and local people tried to control the fire. Later on, the fire was brought under control at around 5 am after three hours of frantic efforts.

The affected traders claimed that the fire has caused a loss of about Tk 50 lakh.



Teknaf Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Mukul Kumar Nath said the fire might have started from an electrical short circuit.



Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station Abdul Halim confirmed the matter.





