259 patients get govt aid in Netrakona

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent


NETRAKONA, July 7: Grant cheques from the Ministry of Social Welfare have been provided to 259 patients who are suffering from various critical diseases in two upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
Netrakona District Social Service Office organized the distribution programme at Netrakona Public Hall in the town in the morning.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, was present as the chief guest at the programme with Netrakona Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish in the chair.

Netrakona Zilla Parishad Chairman Asit Kumar Sarkar Sajal, Superintend of Police Faiz Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Manik, Deputy Civil Surgeon Abhijit Louha, Netrakona Municipality Panel Mayor SM Mohsin Alam, and District Social Services Office Deputy Director Alaluddin, among others, were present at the programme.

At that time, each of 259 patients of Netrakona sadar and Atpara upazilas were provided Tk 50,000.


