11 people found dead in eight districts







DINAJPUR: Four people were found dead in separate incidents in Chirirbandar, Parbatipur and Kaharol upazilas of the district recently.



Police recovered the body of a night guard from a bamboo garden in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Filiman Saren, 60, son of late Suppanna Saren, a resident of Jharua Para area under Punatri Union in the upazila. He was a night guard at Gamirahat High School in the union.



Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Filiman Saren went out of the house on Tuesday evening to go to the school. He had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a bamboo garden in Pathan Danga Village under Punatri Union at around 12 pm on Friday and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, police recovered the half-decomposed body of a ward councillor from his residence in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam. He was the councillor of Ward No. 8 under Parbatipur Municipality in the district.



Police sources said Jahangir Alam lived in his house alone. On July 2, he went to a local bazar and returned home soon after saying that he fell sick.



Later on, a bad odour started spreading around his house on Tuesday evening. Locals then informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and saw his half-decomposed body lying on the bed at a room in the house. Then they recovered the body at around 10 pm.



Parbatipur Railway PS OC Nurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two teenage boys were recovered from the Dhepa River in Kaharol Upazila of the district on Monday after a day of their missing.



The deceased were identified as Hafez Ibrahim, 15, son of Nazrul Islam of Dakshin Paltapur Village under Paltapur Union, and Meem Islam, 16, son of Aminul Islam of Dwipnagar Village in Birganj Upazila of the district.



It was known that Ibrahim and Meem along with six other boys were bathing in the Dhepa River in Kantanagar area under Kaharol Upazila of the district on Sunday noon. At one stage of bathing, Ibrahim and Meem went missing in the river.



On information, fire service personnel rushed in and started their operation two find out the missing boys, but they failed.

Later on, the body of Ibrahim was found floating in the river in Nashipur Burirhat area of Biral Upazila at around 10 am on Monday.



The body of Meem Islam was found floating in the Punarbhaba River in Sadar Upazila at around 2 pm on the same day.



Paltapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman in Birganj Upazila Md Tauhidul Islam confirmed the incident.



MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a woman from a grass field in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The deceased was identified as Molina Begum Moli, 50, daughter of late Zia Uddin of Moinam Fakirpara Chakdarpara Village under Moinam Union in the upazila. She was divorcee and lived in a rented house at Satihat Bazar in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of Molina lying on a grass field adjacent to Paglitala Mandap in Ayapur Village under Bhalain Union in the upazila on Friday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 12 pm and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Manda PS OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: The body of a fisherman was recovered after two hours of his missing in the Payra River in Taltali Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Zakir Shikder, 30, son of Mechher Shikder, a resident of Tabak area of the upazila.



According to local sources, Zakir Sikder was working on a trawler in Tetulbaria area of the upazila in the morning. At that time, his two legs were wrapped in a rope and he fell into the river and disappeared there at around 7 am.



Later on, Zakir was found dead during a search at around 9 am.



Taltali PS OC Shahidul Islam Milon confirmed the matter.



FARIDPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from Saltha Upazila in the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Afzal Molya alias Lakhu Molya, 75, a resident of Bhadrapara Village in the upazila.



According to police, local people spotted the body of the man hanging from a branch of a tree near his home in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Saltha PS OC Sheikh Sadiq confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.



SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: The decomposed body of a young man was found hanging from a branch of a tree at Lawachara Forest in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said members of Forest Department informed the police about the body that was found in Amtali area, 100 yard away from rail track, of the forest.



Later on, police recovered the body at around 9 am and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said police.

Meanwhile, a mobile phone was also recovered from near the body.



However, the law enforcers are trying to find out the identity of deceased through using technology, police added.

Sreemangal PS OC (Investigation) Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a missing child from a pond in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mahim, 11, son of Soaif Hossain, a resident of Baluabhita Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.



Police sources said the child went missing from home while playing on Wednesday afternoon. Later on, a neighbour child spotted Mahim floating on water in a pond next to their house.



On information, police went to the scene and recovered the body from the pond.



Kaliganj PS OC Faizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from Senbag Upazila of the district Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, 70, son of late Hazar Ali, a resident of Kesharpar Village in the upazila. He was a kabiraj by profession. He lived alone in a room at Kankirhat Bazar.



Police sources said locals sensed a bad odour coming out of the room of Abdul Gafur on Monday evening. They, later, informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8:30 pm and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.



Police assumed that he might have died about three to four days back.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a two-month-old minor girl from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon after four days of her missing.



The deceased was identified as Masuma, daughter of day-labourer Arif Hawlader, a resident of Char Pathalia Village under Sadar Upazila.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Gopalganj Md Khairul Alam said the child went missing from the house on June 30 last.



After finding her nowhere, Masuma's mother Bobita Khanam lodged a general diary with Gopalganj Sadar PS.

Later on, locals saw the body of the child wrapped with water hyacinth in a canal in the area on Monday afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that the child might have been murdered by someone.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the ASP added.



