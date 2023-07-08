Six people crushed under train in five districts







SANTHIA, PABNA: Two cousin brothers died and another was injured after being crushed by a train in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased were identified as Jamirul Islam, 32, and Babu Islam, 36, residents of Kabaikhola Village under Kashinathpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the two cousins along with their friend were going to Kashinathpur area riding on a motorcycle in the morning. At that time, a Dhalarchar-bound train from Ishwardi ran over their motorcycle while they were crossing a rail gate at Chandipur. The duo died on the spot.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Nihir Ranjan Dev confirmed the incident.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A man was crushed under train and five others were injured in Kaliganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The incident took place in Tumulia area adjacent to Arikhola Railway Station on the Dhaka-Chattogram Railway under the upazila at around 2 am.



The deceased was identified as Md Al Amin, 35, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Ramkrishnapur Village under Ishwarganj Upazila in Mymensingh District.



The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.



Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Imdadul Jihadi said the Chattogram-bound Turna Nishita Train from Dhaka hit a microbus in Tumulia area adjacent to Arikhola Railway Station at around 2 am, leaving its driver Al Amin dead on the spot and five passengers seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



JHENIDAH: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Barbazar area under Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalek, 90, a resident of Badedihi area in the upazila.

Barbazar Railway Station Master Arifur Rahman said the Chilahati-bound Rupsa Express train from Khulna ran over the man while he was crossing the railway track at around 9:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, the deceased's family members recovered the body from the scene.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A mentally-imbalanced man was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Delwar, 28, son late Abdul Quader, a resident of Itakhola area under Baramchal Union in the upazila.



Kulaura Railway PS OC Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan said the Sylhet-bound Udayan Intercity train from Chattogram hit the youth in Itakhola area at around 5:30 am, leaving dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A housewife was crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The deceased was identified as Angura Khatun, 33, wife of Momin Ali, a resident of Choksob Hothatpara area under Lalpur Upazila in the district.



Local sources said the Kapataksha Intercity train from Rajshahi hit the woman in Maria Nengtipara Level Crossing adjacent to Lokmanpur Railway Station on the Abdulpur-Rajshahi Rail Line at noon, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police visited the scene, said Bagatipara Model PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan.



Ishwardi Railway PS OC Meher Ranjan Dev confirmed the incident.



