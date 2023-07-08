Tk 54cr road development done at Lalmohan

Video
Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, July 7: Road development works worth Tk 53.79 crore have been made in Lalmohan Upazila of the district in 2022-23 financial year.

These works included metalising about 17 kilometre (km) muddy roads at Tk 14.97 crore and about 71 km new road construction at about Tk 38.82 crore. A tender has been invited for repairing more about 9 km road.

Under five projects including Iridp-3, Cadrrip, Vrrp and Fdridp belonging to LGED, these development works have been implemented.

This information was confirmed by the LGED office in the upazila.

With development of these village roads, the long communication sufferings of locals have been reduced. Over one lakh people of the upazila are getting that facility. They expressed their gratitude to the prime minister and their local MP.

Upazila LGED Engineer Rajib Saha said, "According to assistance and instruction of MP, we have tried best to keep qualities of these roads. We have reduced public sufferings. I asked our officials to ensure qualities of on-going roads."

MP (Bhola-3) Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon said, the development and progress of a country depend on the communication system. The Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, is developing neglected villages through communication development."


