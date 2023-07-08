

MCC campaign to deoccupy canals begins



On Wednesday afternoon, a team including executive magistrate, public representatives, engineers and town planners led by MCC Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali cleaned some illegal structures and encroachments on Maskanda-Shantinagar Canal and Shehra Canal. The team also demolished a training centre beside an under-construction drain to connect a canal at Maskanda.



Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali said, "We will be removing these throughout the month so that when it rains there is no water getting stuck anywhere. For this, regular operations will be conducted like today."

Various short and long-term programmes have been undertaken to resolve the water-logging, he added.



He further said, a drainage network is being constructed. Once these works are completed, it is expected that there will be no more submergence, he maintained.



He said, designs of houses along the canal is also being verified. Any house constructed outside the approved design will be demolished, he added.



City Corporation Secretary and Executive Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman, Councillor Md Kamal Khan, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Superintendent Engineer Md Juhurul Haque, Executive Engineer (Electricity) Md Zillur Rahman, Urban Planner Manas Biswas and others were present.



