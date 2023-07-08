Diarrhoea situation worsens in southern region







In the last six months, about 44,000 diarrhoea patients took treatment in government hospitals in Barishal Division. More than double patients received diarrhoea treatment in private hospitals, clinics and chambers of doctors. No death was recorded.

This information was confirmed by the Department of Health (DoH) in the district.





About 20,000 diarrhoea patients were treated in government hospitals in the last two months including 12,464 in May and 7,198 in June.



From March to December in the last year, government hospitals in the southern region treated about 72,000 diarrhoea-affected men, women and children. During the corresponding period (March-December) in 2022, over 70,000 patients took treatment in government hospitals. Then 12 patients died.



Bhola District is topping the list of diarrhoea cases with about 11,000 patients in the last six months of this year. During this time, about 9,000 received treatment in Pirojpur District, 8,000 in Barishal, 7,500 in Patuakhali, 5,500 in Barguna, and about 4,500 patients in Jhalakathi District.



In six districts of the southern region, 4,345 patients took treatment in different government hospitals in January while 4,620 ones in February. By March, the number of patients jumped to 6,704. The situation deteriorated in April with 12,682.

Physicians advised drinking safe water and food.



Divisional Director of DoH-Barishal Dr Humayun Shahin Khan said, after Covid-19 pandemic, all doctors and health workers have been fighting with diarrhoea and dengue. A total of 410 medical teams are working in the southern region to prevent water-borne diarrhoea, he added. He advised all for becoming health conscious.



According to him, there is no shortage of diarrhoeal medicines including IV saline and necessary treatment tools.



BARISHAL, July 7: The diarrhoeal situation has gone out of control in the southern region.In the last six months, about 44,000 diarrhoea patients took treatment in government hospitals in Barishal Division. More than double patients received diarrhoea treatment in private hospitals, clinics and chambers of doctors. No death was recorded.This information was confirmed by the Department of Health (DoH) in the district.The diarrhoea cases are increasing gradually.About 20,000 diarrhoea patients were treated in government hospitals in the last two months including 12,464 in May and 7,198 in June.From March to December in the last year, government hospitals in the southern region treated about 72,000 diarrhoea-affected men, women and children. During the corresponding period (March-December) in 2022, over 70,000 patients took treatment in government hospitals. Then 12 patients died.Bhola District is topping the list of diarrhoea cases with about 11,000 patients in the last six months of this year. During this time, about 9,000 received treatment in Pirojpur District, 8,000 in Barishal, 7,500 in Patuakhali, 5,500 in Barguna, and about 4,500 patients in Jhalakathi District.In six districts of the southern region, 4,345 patients took treatment in different government hospitals in January while 4,620 ones in February. By March, the number of patients jumped to 6,704. The situation deteriorated in April with 12,682.Physicians advised drinking safe water and food.Divisional Director of DoH-Barishal Dr Humayun Shahin Khan said, after Covid-19 pandemic, all doctors and health workers have been fighting with diarrhoea and dengue. A total of 410 medical teams are working in the southern region to prevent water-borne diarrhoea, he added. He advised all for becoming health conscious.According to him, there is no shortage of diarrhoeal medicines including IV saline and necessary treatment tools.