Two electrocuted in Sunamganj, Laxmipur







DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Derai Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam, 25, son of Rijik Mia, a resident of Bhatipara Bazar area under Bhatipara Union in the upazila.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Officer-in-Charge of Derai Police Station Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



LAXMIPUR: A minor child was electrocuted in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Ayan, 3, son of Md Firoz, a resident of Zafarnagar Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the child came in contact with an electric wire of a generator during her elder sister's wedding ceremony at home at night, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took to Ramganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



