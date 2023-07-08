Video
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Sunamganj, Laxmipur

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

A young man and a minor child were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Laxmipur, on Thursday and Friday.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Derai Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam, 25, son of Rijik Mia, a resident of Bhatipara Bazar area under Bhatipara Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Atiqul came in contact with live electricity at dawn while he was working in a fuel mill, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge of Derai Police Station Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

LAXMIPUR: A minor child was electrocuted in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ayan, 3, son of Md Firoz, a resident of Zafarnagar Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, the child came in contact with an electric wire of a generator during her elder sister's wedding ceremony at home at night, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took to Ramganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


