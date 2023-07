PATUAKHALI, July 7: A housewife died after being bitten by a snake in Dumki Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 25, wife of Mokhlesur Rahman, a resident of Lalkha Bridge area under Srirampur Union.





The family members rescued her and took to Dumki Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



PATUAKHALI, July 7: A housewife died after being bitten by a snake in Dumki Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 25, wife of Mokhlesur Rahman, a resident of Lalkha Bridge area under Srirampur Union.According to local sources, a poisonous snake bit the woman in the house in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.The family members rescued her and took to Dumki Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.