Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:12 PM
Patharghata PS gains popularity in recovering mobile sets

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023
Our Correspondent

Patharghata PS gains popularity in recovering mobile sets

Patharghata PS gains popularity in recovering mobile sets

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, July 7: Police Station (PS) in Patharghata Upazila of the district has gained a good image through recovering lost mobiles.

According to general diary (GD), the PS police have recovered 14 mobile sets in the last one month. These have been handed over to their owners.

Now people are resorting to PS once their mobile sets get lost. The PS has turned the last resort for them.   
According to the PS sources, stolen mobile sets change several hands.

In some cases, it is found that user of a lost mobile is an innocent person. Then that innocent person fells in the police challenge, and he is forced to come to the PS to return it.
 
Md Shahidul Musulli said, his mobile got lost on his way to Fish Bazar from his residence in food godown area in the town.

"I never thought to get it back. After one month I lost its hope. But after about five months, PS officer-in-charge (OC) called me to his office and handed over my mobile."

Another Md Riaz said, "My smart mobile lost in end-March from Boroitala area." He lodged a GD with PS. After few days, PS OC handed over his mobile set.

A betel leaf shopper in the municipality area Miraj Hossain said, in forgetfulness he kept his costly mobile set on the rickshaw seat but he didn't get it later on. He made a GD with the PS. After few days, police got it him back.

When asked about rescuing mobile phone, ASI of the PS Sri Shekhor Ranjan Sikdar said, "We have to remain busy in different works.

Despite that if any complaint is received about mobile phone missing, it is tried sincerely to recover." In the last one month, five lost sets have been recovered, he added.

He further said, "We're very glad to do such duty. After getting back lost mobiles, people become so happy, and it is also our happiness, and success."   

PS OC Md Shah Alam Haldar said, mobile has been integral part of life; once a mobile set gets lost or stolen, its holder has to suffer. Using different devises, PS police forces are recovering lost mobiles, the OC added.

District Superintendent of police Md Abdus Salam said, "A team of us is doing this work. This activity will get further expedited."


