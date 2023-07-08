25 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts







THAKURGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 193 kilograms of hemp and 11 yaba tablets from a village under Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.



The arrested man is Md Zulfiquer Dhali, son of Abu Sayeed Dhali, a resident of Arazi Milanpur Village in the upazila.

A press release from the RAB said acting on a tip off, an operational team of Crime Prevention Company (CPC)-2 from Nilphamari Camp of RAB-13 conducted a drive in the area on Thursday, and seized the contraband hemp and arrested the man from the scene at around 4:30 am.



During the drive, the elite force members have also seized 11 yaba tablets and Tk 1.30 lakh collected from the selling of drugs from the house of the detainee.



During the interrogation, Zulfiquer confessed his involvement in drug trading with his other cohorts for a long time.



The elite force, however, handed over the arrestee to Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the press release added.



PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug paddler along with 600 yaba tablets from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested person is Monju Hawlader, 55, son of Abdul Hai Hawlader, a resident of Gulishaakhali Village in the upazila.



DB Police sources said on information, a team of the force led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Ruhul Amin Hawlader and Assistant SI Masud Al Bashar conducted a drive in the house of Monju Hawlader at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Mathbaria PS in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the matter.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested four people including a woman along with heroin from Haluaghat Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.



The arrested persons are" Tasmita, 40, wife of Shahid Mia, Abdul Quddus, 47, son of Abdur Rashid, his younger brother Jarif Mia, 27, and Russell, 33, son of Rafiqul Islam. All of them are rescidents of Majhiyail Village under Dhara Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Tasmita is a listed drug dealer in the area. She along with her husband and her two brothers Abdul Quddus and Jarif Mia has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.



On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Tasmita in the evening, and arrested the four along with two grams of heroin worth about Tk 20,000.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court on Thursday noon.



Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.



BARISHAL: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with six kilograms of hemp from Gariarpar area in the city on Wednesday evening.



The arrested persons are: Md Taslim Gazi, 32, a resident of Bauria Upazila under Amkhola Union, and Md Shamim Khan, 21, hails from Borogabura area under Galachipa Upazila in Patuakhali District.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 30 Gariarpar Gol Chattar area in the city in the evening, and arrested Taslim Gazi along with three kilograms of hemp.



In another drive, police arrested Shamim Khan along with 3kg hemp from Gariarpar Koladema area in the city.



Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Airport PS in the city against the arrested persons.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two women along with 100 bottles of phensedyl and two kilograms of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrested persons are: Bakul Begum, 50, wife of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Shambpur Rail Gate area of Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj District, and Farida Begum, 45, wife of Siddique Mia of the same area.



Bijoynagar PS OC Md Raju Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of a gas field on the Chandura-Singerbil road adjacent to Kalisima Village of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the women.

Police also seized the phensedyl and the hemp from the possession of the arrestees during the drive.



A case has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Nageshawri Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.



The arrested person is Mominul Islam, 27, a resident of Ramkhana Mistritari Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.



Nageshwari PS OC Tambirul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted anti-drug drive on the Nageshwari-Kashipur road in Jaymangal area under Newashi Union of the upazila in the morning, and during the drive, police halted a battery-run auto-rickshaw for suspicious activities.



At that time, police recovered 14 kilograms of hemp from Mominul's procession and arrested him.



After filing of a case with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was sent to Kurigram District Jail in this regard, the OC added.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a man along with seven bottles of phensedyl from Shamshernagar Union of Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested person is Abdul Mannan, 50, a resident of Shingrauli Eidgalita Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.

Shamshernagar Police Outpost OC Shamim Akanji said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shingrauli Eidgalita area at around 10 pm, and arrested Mannan along with the phensedyl.



A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalganj PS in this regard.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,065 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.



The arrested person is Firoz Alam, 38, a resident of Kutubnia Choto Habibpara area of Teknaf Upazila in the district.

Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said being informed, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Md Ibrahim conducted a drive in Budhahajirpara area at noon, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug trader along with 28 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Monday.



The arrested man is Md Helal Mia, 35, son of late Usman Mia, a resident of Kalipur Maddhapara area under Bhairab Municipality.

RAB-14 CPC-2 Bhairab Camp Commander (Acting) Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Hai Chaudhury informed this through a press release on Monday afternoon.



He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-narcotics drive at Kalipur Dhakkhin Para of the upazila and detained Helal.



Later on, the elite force members have seized 28kgs of hemp from two travel bags of Helal.



During the primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed his involvement in smuggling the drugs through Brahmanbaria border and sold those in different parts of the country.



Legal procedure is under process against the arrestee in this connection, the RAB official added.



RJBARI: Two people were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in Sadar and Goalanda upazilas of the district recently.



Police arrested a man along with 100 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district.



The arrested person is Md Serajul Islam, son of Md Yeakub Ali, a resident of Shailkathi Village under Sultanpur Union in the upazila.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Rajbari Sadar PS in this connection.

The Rajbari Sadar PS OC confirmed the matter.



On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with three kilograms of hemp from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is Md Harun Bishwas, 48, a resident of Saker Fakir Para area under Goalanda Municipality.

Rajbari DNC Assistant Director (AD) Md Tanvir Hossain Khan confirmed the matter.



He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in Arat Patti area, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against the arrested person under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the DNC AD added.



BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: DB Police, in a drive, detained two people along with 56 kilograms of hemp from Bagmara Upazila in the district recently.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Iftekhaer Alam in a press release said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Basantapur Village of the upazila, and searched a truck which came from Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.



They then detained truck driver Zillur Rahman, 25, and Tushar Islam Robiul, 18 along with 56 kgs of hemp.



During initial interrogation, the duo confessed that they brought the hemp to supply it in many areas of the upazila.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bagmara PS in this regard, the ASP added.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 550 yaba tablets from Taltali Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Farida Begum, 25, a resident of Kalabagan area of the upazila. She used to live in a rented house at T&T Road area of the upazila.



Taltali PS OC Quazi Sakhawat Hossain Tapu said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Farida in the area, and arrested her red-handed along with the drugs.



At that time, police have recovered 550 yaba tablets from her procession, he said.



A case was filed with the PS against her and later, she was sent to a jail following a court order, the OC added.



ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police arrested six alleged drug peddlers along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Atrai Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Jasim Mia, 41, Selim, 22, Saddam Hawlader, 19, Kajal Chandra Mohonta, Polash Chandra Debnath, 29, and Bajlu Rahman, 39.



Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Rashed Ali conducted an anti-drugs drive on the Natore-Naogaon road and stopped a CNG- run auto-rickshaw.



Later on, police arrested the six people and recovered the drugs from their procession during the drive.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act and then, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 1,100 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Sangsar Khatu, 40, wife of Nurul Islam, hails from Shill Baniapara area under Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.



Noakhali District DNC sources said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in a Noakhali-bound bus of 'Badhan Paribahan' on the Noakhali-Feni road in Jamidar Pole area of the upazila, and arrested her along with the yaba tablet.



During the primary interrogation, the arrested woman confessed to her involved in drug dealing for long. She also confessed to that she was going to Subarnachar Upazila to sell the yaba tablets.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj PS, the arrested woman was produced before court.

Noakhali District DNC AD Mohammad Abdul Hamid confirmed the matter.



A total of 25 people including five women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 14 districts- Thakurgaon, Pirojpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, Cox's Bazar, Rajbari, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Barguna, Naogaon and Noakhali, in recent times.THAKURGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 193 kilograms of hemp and 11 yaba tablets from a village under Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.The arrested man is Md Zulfiquer Dhali, son of Abu Sayeed Dhali, a resident of Arazi Milanpur Village in the upazila.A press release from the RAB said acting on a tip off, an operational team of Crime Prevention Company (CPC)-2 from Nilphamari Camp of RAB-13 conducted a drive in the area on Thursday, and seized the contraband hemp and arrested the man from the scene at around 4:30 am.During the drive, the elite force members have also seized 11 yaba tablets and Tk 1.30 lakh collected from the selling of drugs from the house of the detainee.During the interrogation, Zulfiquer confessed his involvement in drug trading with his other cohorts for a long time.The elite force, however, handed over the arrestee to Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the press release added.PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug paddler along with 600 yaba tablets from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.The arrested person is Monju Hawlader, 55, son of Abdul Hai Hawlader, a resident of Gulishaakhali Village in the upazila.DB Police sources said on information, a team of the force led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Ruhul Amin Hawlader and Assistant SI Masud Al Bashar conducted a drive in the house of Monju Hawlader at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Mathbaria PS in this regard.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the matter.HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested four people including a woman along with heroin from Haluaghat Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.The arrested persons are" Tasmita, 40, wife of Shahid Mia, Abdul Quddus, 47, son of Abdur Rashid, his younger brother Jarif Mia, 27, and Russell, 33, son of Rafiqul Islam. All of them are rescidents of Majhiyail Village under Dhara Union in the upazila.Police sources said Tasmita is a listed drug dealer in the area. She along with her husband and her two brothers Abdul Quddus and Jarif Mia has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Tasmita in the evening, and arrested the four along with two grams of heroin worth about Tk 20,000.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court on Thursday noon.Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.BARISHAL: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with six kilograms of hemp from Gariarpar area in the city on Wednesday evening.The arrested persons are: Md Taslim Gazi, 32, a resident of Bauria Upazila under Amkhola Union, and Md Shamim Khan, 21, hails from Borogabura area under Galachipa Upazila in Patuakhali District.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 30 Gariarpar Gol Chattar area in the city in the evening, and arrested Taslim Gazi along with three kilograms of hemp.In another drive, police arrested Shamim Khan along with 3kg hemp from Gariarpar Koladema area in the city.Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Airport PS in the city against the arrested persons.BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two women along with 100 bottles of phensedyl and two kilograms of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.The arrested persons are: Bakul Begum, 50, wife of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Shambpur Rail Gate area of Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj District, and Farida Begum, 45, wife of Siddique Mia of the same area.Bijoynagar PS OC Md Raju Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in front of a gas field on the Chandura-Singerbil road adjacent to Kalisima Village of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the women.Police also seized the phensedyl and the hemp from the possession of the arrestees during the drive.A case has been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS in this regard, the OC added.NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Nageshawri Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.The arrested person is Mominul Islam, 27, a resident of Ramkhana Mistritari Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.Nageshwari PS OC Tambirul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted anti-drug drive on the Nageshwari-Kashipur road in Jaymangal area under Newashi Union of the upazila in the morning, and during the drive, police halted a battery-run auto-rickshaw for suspicious activities.At that time, police recovered 14 kilograms of hemp from Mominul's procession and arrested him.After filing of a case with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was sent to Kurigram District Jail in this regard, the OC added.KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a man along with seven bottles of phensedyl from Shamshernagar Union of Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested person is Abdul Mannan, 50, a resident of Shingrauli Eidgalita Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.Shamshernagar Police Outpost OC Shamim Akanji said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shingrauli Eidgalita area at around 10 pm, and arrested Mannan along with the phensedyl.A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalganj PS in this regard.PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,065 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.The arrested person is Firoz Alam, 38, a resident of Kutubnia Choto Habibpara area of Teknaf Upazila in the district.Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said being informed, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Md Ibrahim conducted a drive in Budhahajirpara area at noon, and arrested the man along with the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug trader along with 28 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Monday.The arrested man is Md Helal Mia, 35, son of late Usman Mia, a resident of Kalipur Maddhapara area under Bhairab Municipality.RAB-14 CPC-2 Bhairab Camp Commander (Acting) Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Hai Chaudhury informed this through a press release on Monday afternoon.He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-narcotics drive at Kalipur Dhakkhin Para of the upazila and detained Helal.Later on, the elite force members have seized 28kgs of hemp from two travel bags of Helal.During the primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed his involvement in smuggling the drugs through Brahmanbaria border and sold those in different parts of the country.Legal procedure is under process against the arrestee in this connection, the RAB official added.RJBARI: Two people were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in Sadar and Goalanda upazilas of the district recently.Police arrested a man along with 100 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district.The arrested person is Md Serajul Islam, son of Md Yeakub Ali, a resident of Shailkathi Village under Sultanpur Union in the upazila.Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Rajbari Sadar PS in this connection.The Rajbari Sadar PS OC confirmed the matter.On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with three kilograms of hemp from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Md Harun Bishwas, 48, a resident of Saker Fakir Para area under Goalanda Municipality.Rajbari DNC Assistant Director (AD) Md Tanvir Hossain Khan confirmed the matter.He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in Arat Patti area, and arrested the man along with the drugs.A case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against the arrested person under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the DNC AD added.BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: DB Police, in a drive, detained two people along with 56 kilograms of hemp from Bagmara Upazila in the district recently.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Iftekhaer Alam in a press release said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Basantapur Village of the upazila, and searched a truck which came from Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.They then detained truck driver Zillur Rahman, 25, and Tushar Islam Robiul, 18 along with 56 kgs of hemp.During initial interrogation, the duo confessed that they brought the hemp to supply it in many areas of the upazila.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bagmara PS in this regard, the ASP added.TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 550 yaba tablets from Taltali Upazila in the district recently.The arrested is Farida Begum, 25, a resident of Kalabagan area of the upazila. She used to live in a rented house at T&T Road area of the upazila.Taltali PS OC Quazi Sakhawat Hossain Tapu said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Farida in the area, and arrested her red-handed along with the drugs.At that time, police have recovered 550 yaba tablets from her procession, he said.A case was filed with the PS against her and later, she was sent to a jail following a court order, the OC added.ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police arrested six alleged drug peddlers along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Atrai Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Jasim Mia, 41, Selim, 22, Saddam Hawlader, 19, Kajal Chandra Mohonta, Polash Chandra Debnath, 29, and Bajlu Rahman, 39.Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Rashed Ali conducted an anti-drugs drive on the Natore-Naogaon road and stopped a CNG- run auto-rickshaw.Later on, police arrested the six people and recovered the drugs from their procession during the drive.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act and then, the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.NOAKHALI: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 1,100 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested person is Sangsar Khatu, 40, wife of Nurul Islam, hails from Shill Baniapara area under Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.Noakhali District DNC sources said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in a Noakhali-bound bus of 'Badhan Paribahan' on the Noakhali-Feni road in Jamidar Pole area of the upazila, and arrested her along with the yaba tablet.During the primary interrogation, the arrested woman confessed to her involved in drug dealing for long. She also confessed to that she was going to Subarnachar Upazila to sell the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj PS, the arrested woman was produced before court.Noakhali District DNC AD Mohammad Abdul Hamid confirmed the matter.