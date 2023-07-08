Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India court refuses stay on Rahul Gandhi defamation conviction

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

AHMEDABAD, July 7: Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's efforts to overturn his expulsion from parliament were again blocked Friday when a court refused to stay his jail sentence for defamation.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years' imprisonment for comments he made in 2019, which a court ruled were insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his surname.

Modi's government is widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics.

The case in the premier's home state of Gujarat is one of several lodged in recent years against Gandhi, who is Modi's chief opponent and the foremost member of the opposition Congress party.

A judge of the Gujarat High Court said the original verdict was "just and legal" and refused to put a stay on Gandhi's conviction.

"It is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics. A representative of people should be a man of clear character," the judge said Friday.

Gandhi had already been denied a stay by a lower Gujarat court in April, a month after his original conviction and subsequent expulsion from parliament.

The sentence as it stands leaves Gandhi ineligible to stand in next year's election, prompting condemnation from supporters.
"No force can silence him, the truth will triumph and justice will ultimately prevail," opposition lawmaker K.C. Venugopal wrote on Twitter after the verdict.

Critics highlight that the defamation conviction came after Gandhi repeatedly raised the issue of Modi's relationship with business tycoon Gautam Adani, both inside and outside parliament.

The two men -- both Gujaratis -- have been close associates for decades, but Adani's business empire was subject to renewed scrutiny this year after a US investment firm accused it of "brazen" corporate fraud, which it denies.

Gandhi, currently on bail, will appeal the decision at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Congress party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters.

"We have no doubt that this intersection of arrogance and infallibility shown by this government of the day and ruling party of the day will be dealt with properly in the Supreme Court," Singhvi said.

Gandhi is the leading face of the Congress party, once the dominant force in Indian politics but now a shadow of its former self.

He is the scion of India's premier political dynasty and the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid
India court refuses stay on Rahul Gandhi defamation conviction
Zelensky meeting Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
'No second chance' to save Sri Lanka, central banker warns
IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including PTI on bailout deal
EU seals ammo production plan in rush to arm Ukraine
UK PM 'in trouble' a year on from Johnson's downfall
Xi says army must 'dare to fight'


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft