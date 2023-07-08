Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including PTI on bailout deal

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

KARACHI, July 7: The International Monetary Fund will seek the support of Pakistan's political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, for a recently announced $3 billion bailout programme, as the country prepares for national elections, the lender said on Friday.

The new bailout programme, a nine-month stand-by arrangement, will be taken up for approval by the IMF board on July 12, and replaces a four-year Extended Financing Facility programme, originally signed by Khan's government in 2019, and which expired last month.

The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement that the meetings with political parties were to "seek assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of the approaching national elections."

Pakistan's national elections are scheduled to be held by early November amidst a charged political atmosphere that has seen Khan, the country's main opposition leader, in a bruising standoff with the government and the powerful military.

Khan's government deviated from agreements under an earlier IMF programme days before he was ousted in a parliamentary vote last year, leading to a delay in the implementation of the programme and increased economic uncertainty.

The new programme will span three governments - the incumbent set up under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose term ends in August, a caretaker administration that will conduct the polls, and then a new government following the elections.

The IMF will meet Khan at his house in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), confirmed.

The meeting is the highest profile engagement for Khan since he was ousted from power less than four years into his five-year term.

Hammad Azhar, a former finance minister under Khan, said in a post on Twitter that the party was being approached by the IMF to "solicit the party's support" for the new programme and its broad objectives.

Despite being the country's most popular leader according to polls, Khan faces the prospect of being disqualified from the elections if found guilty in any of the cases against him since his removal from power.

He says the cases are a bid to sideline him and dismantle his party before the polls. The government and military deny this, and say the cases are on merit.

The government launched a country-wide crackdown on the party in the aftermath of violent protests that followed Khan's brief arrest in May. The protests saw military installations ransacked. Khan was later released on bail.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid
India court refuses stay on Rahul Gandhi defamation conviction
Zelensky meeting Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
'No second chance' to save Sri Lanka, central banker warns
IMF to talk to Pakistan parties including PTI on bailout deal
EU seals ammo production plan in rush to arm Ukraine
UK PM 'in trouble' a year on from Johnson's downfall
Xi says army must 'dare to fight'


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft