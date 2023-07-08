

Tigers desperate to turn around today



The under light affair will commence at 2:00pm (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.



Bangladesh succumbed badly to Afghanistan after batting fiasco in the match that stopped thrice for rain. None of the home batters but Tawhid Hridoy could show resistance against Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farroqi. Tamim Iqbal, the ODI skipper announced retirement followed by the first match's nightmare, who reversed the decision within 24 hours but is sure to miss the rest two matches of the series.

Tamim's absence will bring two changes in Bangladesh line up. Firstly, Ltion Das will play the role as acting skipper and secondly, a new ODI opening pair is going to be seen. Soon after Tamim's announcement of retirement, the BCB called in Rony Talukdar, who is the regular opener for T20i format, though Naim Sheikh is the most possible replacement of Tamim in today's match.



Shoriful Islam can be seen in place of Mustafizur Rahman in the pace department while Hasan Mahmud is likely to be replaced by Ebadot Hossain. Taskin Ahmed is the 3rd quick option for Liton.



No change will be seen in middle order as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain and Mehidy Miraz will make a long batting line up.



Afghanistan on the contrary, must not alter the winning combination but speedster Mohammad Saleem, who was the lone futile Afghan bowler in the series starter, is likely to be replaced by uncapped Wafadar Momand.



