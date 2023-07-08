Tamim's retirement won't put any adverse impact on team: Liton



Liton Das, who was appointed captain for the rest of the two ODIs against Afghanistan, believes his predecessor's sudden retirement at the midst of a series won't put any adverse impact on team's environment.Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement on Thursday, just a day after the first match against Afghanistan which Bangladesh lost by 17 runs through DLS method. He didn't clear anything behind the sudden retirement."He was in the previous match. If he had been injured somehow we would have played without him. I don't think there will be any such changes (in the environment). Everything will be the same as before," Liton said in a pre-match conference for the second ODI in Chattogram on Friday.Tamim's retirement issue, however, put a shed on the match related questions to such an extent that at one phase Liton was irked and urged journalists to talk to BCB president or head coach if they had any question about Tamim Iqbal."There is a match tomorrow. If you haven't had any question about tomorrow's match, which is important for us to stay alive in the series, then I think I shouldn't stay here. You better talk to BCB president or head coach," he said.Liton said that Tamim informed the players about his retirement just some minutes before his hastily arranged press conference.Terming Tamim as a great player, Liton added they respect the decision that Tamim Iqbal had taken."If you talk about missing him, yes we'll miss him but it is very normal issue. When I retire someone new will come after me.It will continue to be so. There is nothing to think about it. It would have been better if he was there, or who can say may be it wouldn't have been better," Liton said."But now he is not here, so it is better not to talk about it. Tamim bhai himself said that team is ahead of anything else.Now let's take a look at the series. There is no use talking about what is gone. We are already 0-1 in the series."Since the tomorrow's match is 'do or die' game for them, Liton wants to give their best, putting aside Tamim'sissue."All the cricketers here are good team mates. There is good bonding in the team as we have been playing together for long.There is nothing like that I will take this thing from Tamim or won't take this thing. I will try to manage the things the way he managed," Litonconcluded. �BSS