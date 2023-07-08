Sheikh Russel KC blank Forts FC in BPL







In the proceeding, Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh and his compatriot Kenneth Ikechukwu scored one each for Sheikh Russel after leading the first half by 1-0 goal.



Udoh put Sheikh Russel KC ahead scoring the first goal in the 33rd minute while after the breather Ikechukwu sealed the victory scoring the second goal in the 63rd minute of the match.

The day's win saw, Sheikh Russel KC, who stands at fifth position in the league table, secured 26 points from 18 matches while Fortis Football Club ranked seventh position with 20 points playing the same number of matches.



Earlier, in the first leg, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra edged past Fortis FC by a solitary goal held at Rajshahi District Stadium in Rajshahi. �BSS



