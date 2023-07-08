|
England lose Root and Bairstow as Australia take control
LEEDS, JULY 7: Australia strengthened their grip on the third Ashes Test by removing local heroes Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow cheaply as they reduced England to 87-5 on Friday's second day at Headingley.
England resumed on 68-3 in reply to Australia's first-innings 263, a deficit of 195 runs.
Root was 19 not out and Bairstow on one, with the pair receiving a rousing reception as they walked out to bat on their Yorkshire home ground.
At 2-0 down with three to play, England need to win to keep the series alive.
A sunny morning offered the prospect of good batting conditions, but to just the second ball of the day Root fell for his overnight score when the star batsman tentatively edged a delivery from Australia captain Pat Cummins to David Warner at first slip.
Root's exit brought in England captain Ben Stokes, fresh from his stunning 155 in Australia's 43-run win in the second Test at Lord's last week where the controversial stumping of Bairstow provoked a furious row that drew comments from both the British and Australian prime ministers. �AFP