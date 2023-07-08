Video
Saturday, 8 July, 2023
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League football

Mohammedan go goal fest as Diabate slams hat-trick

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Malian forward Souleymane Diabate slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Mohammedan Sporting Club thrashed Azampur Football Club Uttara by 6-0 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football that resumed on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Apart from Dibate's hat-trick with three goals in the 10th, 68th and 89th minutes, Nigerian forward Sunday Emmanuel, midfielders Sanowar Hossain and Shahriar Emon supported him with a lone goal each in the 49th , 54th and 83rd minutes for Mohammedan SC who led the first, half by, 1-0 goals in the one sided affairs.

With the day's win, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan moved up to fourth position in the league table with 26 points from 18 matches, while relegated Azampur Football Club remained bottom of the table with five points by playing the same number of matches.  
Earlier, in the first leg, Mohammedan blanked Azampur Football Club also by the same identical margin of 6-0 goals held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, courtesy of a hat-trick by Diabate.

Saturday's matches: Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society (4 pm) and Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh (4pm).     �BSS


