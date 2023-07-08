Video
Three Brazilians secure Kings' comfortable victory

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings registered a comfortable 3-1 goals victory over Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Bangladesh Premier League football that resumed on Friday after a 35-day recess at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, his compatriot Dorielton and Robson supported him with a lone goal for the Kings, who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

Midfielder Abu Shaeid netted a lone goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

The Kings took the lead early when Miguel Figueira opened an account in the 3rd minute and forward Dorielton doubled the lead, scoring the second goal in the 42nd minute of the match.

After the resumption, striker Robson further widened the King's margin, scoring the third goal converting a spot kick in the 77th minute, while Abu Shaeid reduced the margin, scoring a lone goal in the 90th minute of the match.

The day's win saw them maintain the lead with 52 points from 19 matches, while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, who stand in sixth position in the league table, remained at their previous collection of 21 points on playing the same number of outings.

Earlier, in the first leg, Bashundhara Kings blanked Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 3-0 goals held at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.     �BSS


