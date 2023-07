Bayer Leverkusen sign Xhaka from Arsenal

Xhaka, 30, signed for Arsenal in 2016 and had a year remaining on his contract but was expected to leave with the Gunners pursuing a move for England international Declan Rice. "In Granit we have been able to bring in an absolute top player," said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes in a club statement.



Xhaka returns to the Bundesliga in a reported 25-million-euro ($27.2m) switch after a seven-year stint with Arsenal that saw him win the FA Cup twice but also be stripped of the club captaincy.

He scored 23 goals in 297 appearances for the Gunners, including twice on the final day of the season in a 5-0 home win over Wolves as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League. �AFP



BERLIN, JULY 7: Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal on a five-year deal, the German club announced on Thursday.Xhaka, 30, signed for Arsenal in 2016 and had a year remaining on his contract but was expected to leave with the Gunners pursuing a move for England international Declan Rice. "In Granit we have been able to bring in an absolute top player," said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes in a club statement.Xhaka returns to the Bundesliga in a reported 25-million-euro ($27.2m) switch after a seven-year stint with Arsenal that saw him win the FA Cup twice but also be stripped of the club captaincy.He scored 23 goals in 297 appearances for the Gunners, including twice on the final day of the season in a 5-0 home win over Wolves as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League. �AFP