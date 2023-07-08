Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ancelotti is not to Brazil president Lula's taste as national coach

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

BRAS�LIA, JULY 7: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticised the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the new Brazil football coach, claiming he would be better off sorting out the Italian national team's problems.

Italian Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League a record four times as a coach, will take charge prior to the Copa America in the United States next June after honouring the final year of his contract with Real Madrid.

"I admire Ancelotti, but he has never been Italy's national coach," Lula told TV station SBT on Thursday.

"Why does he not resolve Italy's problem, who did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup?" added the 77-year-old.

In the interim, Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz will be in charge of Brazil for their opening 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"I am a fan of Diniz," said Lula. "He has the personality, the creativity and it is he who commands the dressing room."

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has opted for 64-year-old Ancelotti believing one of the most successful coaches in European football history will deliver them their sixth World Cup trophy but first since 2002.

The desire is even greater after bitter rivals Argentina won in Qatar last December.

Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals and coach Tite stepped down.

"It is very easy to coach a club in Europe with 11 international players in the team," said Lula.

"What is difficult is to come here and to coach Corinthians (who are in danger of relegation from the top league).

"I would like to see if Ancelotti did a good job with Corinthians."

Lula is pessimistic that no matter who the coach is they will have a tough time in the World Cup qualifiers with the present generation of Brazil players.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers desperate to turn around today
Tamim's retirement won't put any adverse impact on team: Liton
Papon asks Tamim to reconsider his retirement call
Sheikh Russel KC blank Forts FC in BPL
England lose Root and Bairstow as Australia take control
Mohammedan go goal fest as Diabate slams hat-trick
Three Brazilians secure Kings' comfortable victory
Murray in charge against Tsitsipas as Wimbledon curfew halts play


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft